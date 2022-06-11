Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins wants fares-free public transport, housing for those in need, and less spending on consultants. Photo / Michael Craig, File

Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins wants fares-free public transport, housing for those in need, and less spending on consultants. Photo / Michael Craig, File

OPINION:

My campaign is about revitalising Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland - it's a campaign centred around hope and pride.

It's about Auckland electing a mayor who'll bring hope to our city as we come out of Covid. It's about electing a mayor Aucklanders can be proud of when fighting for our interests in Wellington and representing us internationally.

I love Auckland, but our city isn't working for all of us right now.

My three-part plan will make Auckland a place where people can travel around more easily, set down roots, and access great local services.

The first part is introducing fares-free public transport, improving our public transport network, and increasing the frequency of services so people can easily move around Auckland.

An increasing number of international cities, like Tallinn and Boston and Lisbon, have removed fares on public transport with great success.

Half-price fares introduced by the Government have increased bus and train trips in Auckland by 50 per cent.

Fares-free public transport is a triple-win: good for commuters at a time of sharp cost-of-living pressures; good for drivers who have to stay in their cars, since it reduces congestion on our roads; and good for our planet because it reduces emissions.

Multiple funding models have been used internationally, including reorganising existing local government spending (which is possible in Auckland), joint central and local government funding, and congestion charging.

We can go fares-free while being responsible with council finances.

Government funding for half-price fares and international experience shows funding discounted fares is cheaper than most people think.

Fares-free public transport will get us journeying across the city again, encouraging us to see friends or make trips out in the evening.

It'll put Auckland on the map, giving tourists another reason to visit our city.

The second part of my plan is improved housing affordability and supply.

We know getting rough sleepers into housing options like Housing First can make our city safer. The council could be more hands-on for low-income people who need housing security.

We know more levers can be pulled to make it easier for consents to be processed so people can get into homes and build their lives here.

Thirdly, better and more democratic local services will revitalise the city.

Our CCOs, like Auckland Transport, are meant to be '"council-controlled" organisations. But the council could do much more to ensure these organisations are controlled by elected officials.

As mayor, I'll review our outsourced services, and see what money can be saved by bringing services back in-house.

I want everyone to be safe in the city, and I've said we need urgent investment in youth workers and social assistance to stop those young people who are causing serious social harm.

I agree with the Police Association and the Police Commissioner who say greater policing alone won't make our city safer.

I want the inner city to be more of a social centre. The council can support arts, concerts, and culture in a central city that connects more than 40,000 residents who make the area home. That's what strengthens community and connection.

The $20 million targeted city centre rate could also be looked at for better marketing of the central city and improved local development.

If the inner city is more of a social centre, that'll help our businesses as people come in for a meal or coffee or weekend activity.

Covid has led to more of us working from home and staying in local centres.

Efeso Collins. Photo / Brett Phibbs

So we need fresh thinking and a positive vision for revitalising town centres as well as the inner city.

My background – working with young people, in education, in business, and as a councillor – gives me the right skills and experience to deliver that vision as mayor for all of Auckland.

When I worked with young people and in education, my job was to set people's sights higher, to raise ambitions. I want to do that for all of us in Auckland now.

My work in business means I understand the challenges of falling income against the desire to do more for a growing city.

Read the other candidates' views:

• Viv Beck: Let's back ourselves to make things happen

• Gary Brown: Ideas aplenty to kickstart the city

• Wayne Brown: Fixing up downtown means finishing what we've started

• Leo Molloy: Auckland got lost because it didn't know where it was going

• Craig Lord: We have changed and Auckland needs to change as well

• Ted Johnston: A competent and effective council with a wise leader

• John Lehmann: Let's reconnect Auckland Council, the ratepayers, and the public

• Michael Morris: A revitalised Auckland for all inhabitants, great and small

My six years as a councillor means I know how local government works and how to make it work for people. I've seen how a mayor has to build a majority.

That experience has convinced me we need inclusive, not divisive, leadership. We also need a mayor for the people – and I'll be that person.

The values of the Auckland mayor matter now more than ever. We're in a time of multiple crises. The mayor will sometimes have to act fast and make snap judgments.

My mayoralty will be underpinned by values of care, collaboration, and courage. Those are the right values for our moment. They're the foundation we can stand on as we raise our ambitions again for what we can build together in this city.

• Efeso Collins is a Manukau councillor who has worked in education, research, business and the public sector, and is an Auckland mayoral candidate.