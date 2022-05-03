A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland man who won a whopping $13 million from Lotto says his initial shock at the win has now given way to excitement - and he can't wait to start helping others.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, says he checked his ticket online during Sunday breakfast.

"I was enjoying my muesli as I logged on to MyLotto and checked the ticket. I heard the winning noise play and I thought, 'oh great, I might have won a bonus ticket or something'.

And he had won a bonus - but it was significantly more than he expected.

"I looked, and at first it was just numbers. And then I thought, 'wow, maybe I've won $13,000. And then I saw million."

That night he lay awake, sure the win couldn't be real - but when he double-checked the following morning, reality set in.

Now, he's thinking about how to spend his winnings - and there's a few ideas floating around.

"I'd still like to get a new car. But I'm really looking forward to helping my family. So it's going to be wonderful to be able to do some good.

"There are some charities I support so it will be good to do more for them too. "

He says he is renovating his home, and will continue the work on that.

"But now I'll be able to pay someone to help me as well."

His win is the fifth time Powerball has been struck this year, and the $13m is made up of $12m from Powerball First Division and $1m from Lotto First Division.