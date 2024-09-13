A search of the man’s property located what was later confirmed to be a ‘Parr bomb’. Photo / Customs

A search of the man’s property located what was later confirmed to be a ‘Parr bomb’. Photo / Customs

By RNZ

An Auckland man has been jailed on a raft of charges after Customs seized large quantities of a date-rape drug and an ingredient used to make methamphetamine in a courier shipment four years ago.

Kiston Henderson was sentenced to two years and five months in prison in Auckland District Court on drugs charges and firearms offences.

Customs investigations manager Dominic Adams said they seized 24 litres of gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL) and the same amount of hypophosphorous acid in a courier shipment from China in December 2020.

“Customs’ seizure of this significant quantity of GBL, also referred to as a date rape drug, led to further investigations that successfully stopped this man’s plans and turned up a substantial amount of equipment for methamphetamine manufacturing at his West Auckland address,” he said.