Auckland man jailed over date rape drug seizure and methamphetamine ingredient shipment

RNZ
2 mins to read
A search of the man’s property located what was later confirmed to be a ‘Parr bomb’. Photo / Customs

By RNZ

An Auckland man has been jailed on a raft of charges after Customs seized large quantities of a date-rape drug and an ingredient used to make methamphetamine in a courier shipment four years ago.

Kiston Henderson was sentenced to two years and five months in prison in Auckland District Court on drugs charges and firearms offences.

Customs investigations manager Dominic Adams said they seized 24 litres of gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL) and the same amount of hypophosphorous acid in a courier shipment from China in December 2020.

“Customs’ seizure of this significant quantity of GBL, also referred to as a date rape drug, led to further investigations that successfully stopped this man’s plans and turned up a substantial amount of equipment for methamphetamine manufacturing at his West Auckland address,” he said.

Customs seized 24 litres of gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL) and the same amount of hypophosphorous acid. Photo / Customs
The National Drug Intelligence Bureau estimated the GBL had a potential street value of up to $72,000.

Adams said together with the police they then executed a search warrant at Henderson’s address.

“Among the drug making equipment found in the Customs and police search of the man’s property was what was later confirmed to be a ‘Parr bomb’, which is a metal cylinder with a screw cap and ball valve commonly used for manufacturing methamphetamine,” he said.

“Chemicals including acetone and hydrochloric acid, which are used to make methamphetamine, were also found during the search along with a number of weapons, including firearms, machetes, a flick knife, and ammunition.”

The GBL had a potential street value of up to $72,000. Photo / Customs
Adams said GBL was a drug used in sexual assaults.

Henderson, 42, was convicted on charges of importing a class B controlled drug, GBL, as well as possession of equipment for the manufacture of methamphetamine.

He was also convicted of firearms offences including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of explosives and unlawful carrying of an imitation firearm.

Save

