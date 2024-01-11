Private Investigator Nick Mayer is investigating a client's $100,000 loss in an elaborate investment scam. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A respected Auckland businessman allegedly linked to a $100,000 investment scam is being removed from a Justice of the Peace website and is now under investigation by a JPs’ association after Herald inquiries.

Although the man is also under police investigation for allegedly receiving the victim’s stolen money, he continues to hold his JP warrants, meaning he can legally certify anti-money laundering documents for finance companies.

The victim lost $100,000 in June. He thought he was investing in government-backed bonds with international finance giant BNP Paribas but alerted authorities in July after realising he’d been fleeced.

He hired private investigator Nick Mayer who allegedly tracked his stolen money to the now frozen BNZ account of the JP.

And despite Mayer handing a dossier of evidence to police about the JP’s alleged involvement - including a secret recording in which the man claims the money has been invested in Bitcoin - officers are yet to interview the suspect nearly six months after being alerted to the fraud.

The victim’s bank, ASB, has refused liability for his loss but offered him a $2000 “goodwill gesture” payment as a final settlement, which he labelled a “joke” and refused to accept.

The matter is now under investigation by the Banking Ombudsman.

The JP, whom the Herald is not naming for legal reasons, has denied any knowledge of the scam.

Companies Office records shows he is a shareholder and director of multiple companies.

As a JP, he is authorised to take statutory declarations and certify documents relating to immigration matters and anti-money laundering compliance for finance companies.

The victim said he was alarmed the JP was still able to certify legal documents while police probed his alleged links to a $100,000 fraud.

“That’s a risk to other members of the public. I reckon they need to do something. He shouldn’t be in a position to act in that capacity.”

The victim filed a complaint about the man yesterday with the Royal Federation of NZ Justices’ Associations.

A screenshot of the victim's initial $50,000 online money transfer, referencing "BNP Paribas" as the payee. Photo / Supplied

The Herald understands the associations have now launched an investigation into the victim’s complaint and removed the JP from the Find a JP website so the public can’t access him pending the outcome of the police investigation.

He will now be informed of the complaint and given the chance to respond and also offered the chance to resign his warrants if appropriate.

The only person who can revoke a JP’s warrant is the Governor-General, but that usually only occurs after someone is convicted of a crime carrying a penalty of imprisonment.

A spokesman for the associations would not comment while the matter was under investigation.

However, the associations’ website says nominations for appointments as a JP are only accepted from the MP for the electorate where the nominee resides.

Nominees must be New Zealand citizens or residents, listed on the electoral roll. They must have a good command of both written and spoken English, be confident computer users, declare all criminal convictions and not be bankrupt.

Letters of support are required from two community groups where the nominee does volunteer work.

A fake online "client portal" purportedly shows the victim's $100,000 bond investment earning interest. It was all a fraud. Photo / Supplied

The Herald asked the Ministry of Justice what action was being taken to protect the public while the warranted JP was under police investigation.

A spokesman said a JP could only be suspended or removed from office by the Governor-General following a recommendation by the appointing minister.

“We note that according to the information you have provided, no charges have yet been laid regarding the alleged offending and certainly no decision has been made by a court.”