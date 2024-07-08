A woman who helped a man accused of a downtown Auckland murder evade arrest by fleeing the scene on Lime Scooters then arranging for a safehouse at an Airbnb has been sentenced to five months home detention.
But in late February she pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of being an accessory after the fact to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
On Tuesday morning she appeared before Justice Andrew Becroft in the Auckland High Court to learn her fate.
Co-defendant Dariush Talagi, 25, turned himself in three months after the shooting and has since pleaded not guilty to murdering Tuuholoaki and wounding another man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He awaits trial next year.
Justice Becroft noted she remained engaged to Talagi and they had been in a relationship for four years.
She had just discovered she was pregnant at the time she helped him evade arrest and she has recently given birth to his child, the court heard.
Auckland Crown Solicitor Alysha McClintock said the reason for the reduced charge was because when Boon-Harris helped Talagi on the night of the shooting, Tuuholoaki was badly wounded but had not yet died.
That helped start the chain of events leading to him spending 105 days on the run, the Judge said.
Boon-Harris’ laywer Justin Harder disagreed.
He argued Talagi would have fled the scene anyway.
Harder said Bracken was significantly older than Boon-Harris and made an active decision after seeing Epiha shoot the Constable to grab her keys and drive him away from the scene.
In contrast, Boon-Harris did not drive Talagi away from the scene and her involvement was essentially limited to booking accommodation. After ditching the scooters she did not drive the vehicle from the car park, he said.
“There are very strong hallmarks of naivety and misguided loyalty,” Harder said.
He sought a 25 percent discount for the guilty plea and a further 25 percent for previous good character, youth and remorse.
Boon-Harris had a strong grounding in tikanga and wanted to return to her work as a teacher at a Kōhanga Reo, Harder said. Her father, mother and sister were in the public gallery to support her.
Harder said a starting point of 10 months was appropriate and sought an end sentence of community detention rather than home detention to allow her to engage better with her young child and to return to work.
Community detention restricts offenders movements during a curfew period set by the court but is less restrictive than home detention.
Justice Becroft suppressed details of the allegations against Talagi apart from the bare facts of the charge.
Reading the summary of facts admitted by Boon-Harris, the Judge said Boon-Harris had remarked “f****** idiot bro” and “bro get the f*** on the scooters now let’s go.”