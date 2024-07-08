Justice Becroft noted she remained engaged to Talagi and they had been in a relationship for four years.

She had just discovered she was pregnant at the time she helped him evade arrest and she has recently given birth to his child, the court heard.

Auckland Crown Solicitor Alysha McClintock said the reason for the reduced charge was because when Boon-Harris helped Talagi on the night of the shooting, Tuuholoaki was badly wounded but had not yet died.

McClintock said Boon-Harris helped Talagi evade police immediately after the shooting near Fort St and then arranged for an Airbnb that night.

Boon-Harris had recently discovered she was pregnant and was in town for what she later told a probation officer was meant to be a “last celebration”.

She spent 64 days on the run while Talagi was arrested 105 days after he allegedly shot Tuuholoaki.

Police allege they fled the scene on Lime Scooters, ditched them at a car park then drove to an Airbnb.

Sione Tuuholoaki, was gunned down on Queen St in central Auckland on August 3. The gunman and his accomplice spent weeks on the run. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Justice Becroft asked McClintock what assistance Boon-Harris actually provided to Talagi as they fled the scene.

“It’s really the encouragement,” McClintock said.

“Clearly she thought it was as serious as it turned out to be.”

The Crown sought a starting point of 16 months, saying the case was unusual because of the length of time the pair spent on the lam.

A statement from Tuuholoaki’s partner was read to the court by a victim advisor, describing the trauma and grief inflicted by his killing.

“Since Sione’s life has been taken from from him, every day has been a suffocating hell,” she said.

“For the first six months I slept with a knife under my pillow living in paranoid fear that I was next.”

She said she has lost employment and is now unable to make genuine connections with people and had been seen four psychiatrists and been prescribed five medications for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The 29-year-old woman said she had relapsed into alcohol use after more than two years sober.

The Crown argued Boon-Harris’ case was more serious than that of Natalie Bracken, who helped Eli Epiha evade arrest after killing Constable Matthew Hunt in 2021.

Bracken drove Epiha across West Auckland after the shooting. Bracken was convicted of the same charge as Boon-Harris and faced a starting point of 16 months in prison.

Some hours after the shooting of Tuuholoaki there was a considered decision by Boon-Harris to arrange for an Airbnb to help him hide from the police, Justice Becroft said.

That helped start the chain of events leading to him spending 105 days on the run, the Judge said.

Boon-Harris’ laywer Justin Harder disagreed.

He argued Talagi would have fled the scene anyway.

Harder said Bracken was significantly older than Boon-Harris and made an active decision after seeing Epiha shoot the Constable to grab her keys and drive him away from the scene.

In contrast, Boon-Harris did not drive Talagi away from the scene and her involvement was essentially limited to booking accommodation. After ditching the scooters she did not drive the vehicle from the car park, he said.

“There are very strong hallmarks of naivety and misguided loyalty,” Harder said.

He sought a 25 percent discount for the guilty plea and a further 25 percent for previous good character, youth and remorse.

Boon-Harris had a strong grounding in tikanga and wanted to return to her work as a teacher at a Kōhanga Reo, Harder said. Her father, mother and sister were in the public gallery to support her.

Harder said a starting point of 10 months was appropriate and sought an end sentence of community detention rather than home detention to allow her to engage better with her young child and to return to work.

Community detention restricts offenders movements during a curfew period set by the court but is less restrictive than home detention.

Justice Becroft suppressed details of the allegations against Talagi apart from the bare facts of the charge.

Reading the summary of facts admitted by Boon-Harris, the Judge said Boon-Harris had remarked “f****** idiot bro” and “bro get the f*** on the scooters now let’s go.”

It is not known if they stayed at the Airbnb she arranged for more than one night or if she took any further actions to support Talagi, Justice Becroft said.

Harder said she went to stay in the Far North before eventually contacting her parents to arrange for her surrender, more than two months after the shooting.

Justice Becroft said her assistance allowed Talagi to evade arrest on the night and thereby remain at large for more than 100 days.

The Judge said her assistance to Talagi was considered and had an element of sophistication, extending beyond that offered by Bracken to Epiha.

He set a 16 month starting point, applying reductions for of 25 percent for the early guilty plea.

Justice Becroft said she was 23 at the time of the offending but accepted a 5 percent discount was available for her youth

“It was on any analysis immature and stupid.”

He accepted she was of previous good character and had no previous convictions or brushes with the law and also allowed a 5 percent discount for remorse.

Justice Becroft started reduced the sentence to 9 months imprisonment and took note of the fact she had recently given birth in converting the term to five months home detention.

But the Judge said converting the sentence to community detention wold be “a step too far”.

Tiari Boon-Harris' mugshoot was released alongside that of the alleged killer Dariush Talagi in August last year while they remained at large.

Witnesses to the shooting of Tuuholoaki said the shooter fled on a Lime scooter.

Tuuholoaki, who had moved from New Zealand to Australia in 2022, was described by friends as “an old soul trapped in a young body” and an “angel” who impacted many. His death shocked co-workers at a distribution centre for The Warehouse Group.

A company spokesperson described him last year as “a really nice person who was always polite, approachable and hardworking”.



