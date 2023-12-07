Lawyer Philip Sheat has been suspended from practicing for six months. Photo / LinkedIN

Lawyer Philip Sheat has been suspended from practicing for six months. Photo / LinkedIN





A lawyer who overcharged a client almost $19,000 has been described by a tribunal as behaving like he was entitled to take more money than he was owed.

Philip Sheat appeared before the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal last month where he admitted two charges of misconduct after he inflated his invoices for work he did for a now-deceased client.

The Auckland-based lawyer withdrew $56,000 from a trust account he had set up to bill the client – but the work he had provided was only worth $37,500.

Yesterday, the tribunal released its decision on the matter, in which it suspended Sheat from the Roll of barristers and solicitors for six months and ordered him to pay a combination of compensation, fines and legal fees of nearly $40,000.

The decision stated Sheat showed a lack of care for his client, whose interests he sacrificed for his own pecuniary advantage.

“It is more than a technical lapse, it is fundamental that a lawyer must keep their client informed of all relevant matters, not least of which is the management by the lawyer of the client’s own money.”

The tribunal said that while Sheat appeared to be remorseful to some extent he still harboured a sense that he was entitled to the $18,500 he took, which he repaid to his client shortly before the tribunal hearing.

“We think there is need for him to be required to reflect on his conduct, not only in what he admitted, but his sluggish move to rectify what he had done wrong.”

It’s the second time Sheat has found himself before the tribunal for overcharging a client.

He was penalised in 2017 after he and his firm, Akarana Legal, overcharged a client by $47,000. He had billed his client $137,000 for $90,000 worth of services.

The tribunal noted that Sheat’s offending was not the worst behaviour they had seen but said it showed “concerning laxity” despite him having practised mostly without incident for40 years.

“Broadly, across the past eight years or so, there are signs of wear, that attention to detail has not been sharp enough to be safe,” the tribunal said.

“Our concern for any future clients is not so much around technical legal issues but the risk of inattention to the detailed burdens of running a practice – from billing and accounting minutiae on – to their potential detriment.”

The tribunal said that striking Sheat from the Roll of barristers and solicitors was too severe and that a six-month suspension would suffice in deterring other legal practitioners from making the same mistakes.

Sheat declined to comment for this article.

Jeremy Wilkinson is an Open Justice reporter based in Manawatū covering courts and justice issues with an interest in tribunals. He has been a journalist for nearly a decade and has worked for NZME since 2022.