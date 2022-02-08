The specialised reader was stolen from Pictor Limited's labratories in Parnell, Auckland.

The specialised reader was stolen from Pictor Limited's labratories in Parnell, Auckland.

A $500 reward is being offered for the return of a stolen instrument that is crucial to an Auckland laboratory's newly developed Covid-19 diagnostic test.

Pictor Limited is desperate to have the reader - especially imported from Europe just three weeks ago - returned after a break-in at their Parnell laboratory and offices on Saturday.

"We had especially imported this reader as part of our Covid-19 diagnostic development," chief executive Howard Moore told the Herald.

"I'm sure these burglars wouldn't realise what they're doing. This instrument is of no use to anyone except to a laboratory.

"We are so desperate to get it back."

Pictor is just weeks away from its Covid-19 diagnostic tests becoming commercially available. A trial is planned at an Auckland laboratory this month.

The blood test allows it to differentiate between those who have antibodies from being infected with Covid-19 from those who have been vaccinated and there are hopes the test can be used to facilitate safe entry into New Zealand by foreign travellers.

Pictor developed its test with a $500,000 funding grant from the Government's $25m Covid-19 Innovation Acceleration fund. The test involves taking a blood sample.

Moore said replacing the reader would be "frustrating and disappointing because that affects the team of five million".

The stolen reader has a specialised camera which takes images of almost 100 samples on a plastic plate. The camera is incorporated into an instrument with software which ultimately gives the result of the diagnostic test.

The specialised reader was especially imported from Europe.

"This particular reader cannot be replaced without bringing in another one from Europe, which would take a month or so, which is going to slow down our Covid-19 development," he said.

The other option is to use an existing, more expensive reader but that could bump up the price two-fold for laboratories wanting to use the tests, which could cost some customers.

"We will still bring this test to the market very soon but our market growth would be better if we can use this new reader," said Moore.

That's why he's offering a $500 reward for it to be returned, no questions asked, before it gets "thrown in the rubbish".

Or $500 could be donated to the person's charity of choice, he said.

A scientist discovered that the Pictor premises had been targeted on Saturday afternoon when he visited the office.

Drawers had been emptied and papers were strewn around. Tools from the engineering workshop had been stolen and a number of laptops.

A television in the meeting room had been dismantled and was leaning against the wall, ready to be taken.

"It was obvious that the burglars had planned to come back again because they had loaded a trolley with a whole lot of items," said Moore.

"It's quite gut wrenching really. When you've been burgled, it's an invasive thing."

The company had 24-hour security organised to watch the building for the rest of the weekend.

A police investigation into the burglary is still ongoing. Police are waiting on the results of forensic examination.

Pictor is a biotechnology company that develops, manufacturers and markets immunodiagnostic products.