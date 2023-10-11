A KFC drive-thru in Auckland became the scene of a serious assault overnight after a man abused staff and rammed his car into other vehicles.

Police have taken a 35-year-old man into custody and are considering charges after the incident at KFC Panmure.

Police were called to the fast food restaurant on Forge Way in Mt Wellington around 9.27pm last night.

Staff at the takeaway outlet had reported that a man, who was possibly drunk, had abused them on two separate occasions that evening.

The man then returned to the premises a third time and crashed his vehicle into a customer’s vehicle in the car park, before verbally abusing staff again.

At least three vehicles were left wrecked in the car park, reported Newshub.

Police attended and took the man into custody.

The offender suffered a minor injury during the crash and was treated by ambulance staff before being taken to hospital.

No one else was injured during the incident.