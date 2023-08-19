Voyager 2023 media awards

Auckland karaoke bar BayLuck, linked to drug dealing, drive-by shooting and public sex, loses liquor licence

By
5 mins to read
Videos presented to the Auckland District Licensing Committee, shows disorder outside BayLuck in Beach Rd. Video / Auckland Council

After a wild couple of years, the party may be over at BayLuck Karaoke.

The short but eventful life of the nightspot, tucked away in a rundown corner of downtown Auckland, has featured multiple stabbings,

