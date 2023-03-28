Stuart Nash dismissed from cabinet, the big chill hits the country and how much time we’re wasting waiting on customer service in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Emergency services are attempting to rescue dogs trapped inside a house set ablaze in South Auckland.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told the Herald this morning they were trying to rescue dogs from inside a blazing house in Hillpark, Auckland.

“We have three appliances there. When we got there at 8.41am, the house was well-alight.

“People were out but some of the animals, dogs, were inside. They could well be out by now. It is too early to know how it started.”

The spokesperson said firefighters had been able to get the blaze under control now.

“We are trying to get a hold of a vet to see the dogs. We don’t have a number yet for how many dogs are inside but there are more than one.”

MORE TO COME



