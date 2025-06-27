Two Chilean brothers were arrested in Auckland for allegedly importing six kilograms of cocaine. Photo / 123rf

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

Two Chilean brothers were arrested at an Auckland hotel overnight after allegedly importing about 6 kilograms of cocaine into New Zealand.

The men, Patricio Andres Castillo Castro, 26, and his older brother, Fabian Alonso Castillo Castro, 34, are jointly charged with importing cocaine into New Zealand on June 21.

They are also charged with possessing cocaine for supply when they were arrested on Thursday night.

Both charges carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.