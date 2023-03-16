Police at the scene of the Grafton car park homicide at the commercial building on City Road. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A woman being sought in relation to a murder in Auckland’s CBD has surrendered to police after several days on the run.

Police confirmed this afternoon that the woman had handed herself in to the Manukau police station.

She has now been charged with murder and was due to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow, police said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Salton also confirmed the identity of the man found dead at the weekend.

He was 57-year-old Daniel Otess.

“Police hope the news of an arrest in this case brings Mr Otess’ family and the wider community some reassurance,” Salton said.

“Police would like to take the opportunity to thank those members of the public who have assisted us thus far.”

Police were not looking for anyone else in relation to their investigation, Salton said.

Police launched a homicide investigation after a group found a man dead beside a car in the open-air car park on City Rd, near Symonds St, on Sunday morning.

Otess appeared to have been assaulted and died before he was found, Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said earlier this week.

The man was seen on CCTV an hour earlier in his car at a petrol station, on the corner of Karangahape and Ponsonby Rds.

Auckland-Ghanaian community mourns ‘loving, caring family man’

Otess was father-of-two and remembered as a “lovely, caring” family man who worked as a night cleaner.

Otess’ friend and member of the Ghana Association of New Zealand, Bright Duah, told the Herald his death had crushed the hearts of families in two countries.

“He will be missed by the whole community, he was a part of us,” said Duah.

“I feel very sad and shocked. He was my friend, a very, very good person.

“He is not a person who got into fights. There needs to be justice.”

Duah said Otess had two daughters.

“He was a lovely and caring family man.

“He had recently taken his family to Ghana to meet his parents there.”

A large bouquet of flowers was left on the doorstep of the family home on Wednesday morning.

Family in both countries were keenly feeling his loss. “It is very sad for all of them,” Duah said.

He said Otess was a night cleaner who went into shops after closing time.

Another friend described him as a “very calm person” who didn’t get into fights.

“I never ever thought that such a thing could happen to him,” Abudu Shaibu told the Herald.

Shaibu, who now lives in Ghana, said the pair lived near each other in the West Auckland suburb of New Lynn during his six-year spell in New Zealand.

“I’ve never seen him in any confrontation with anyone.”

He was a “very good person” and the news had affected everyone close to him.

“Another friend went to visit his wife and children, they were all crying and he also joined them to mourn.”

Honorary Consul of the Republic of Ghana in New Zealand Dr Charles Ampomah-Dwamena said the consulate and the Ghanaian community were in shock and dismay about the death.

“The community in Auckland through its president Kwadwo Ofori Anyinam has made contact with Daniel’s family here in New Zealand and also back home in Ghana.

“We are providing them with available information about the incident as well as all the necessary support they require at this time.

“New Zealand is considered by our community as a safe and peaceful country to live in but this incident has shaken that confidence.”



