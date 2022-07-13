Auckland homicide: Support offered to workmates of slain woman

Woman shot dead in West Auckland, The shooting is the latest in a worsening spate of gun violence across the city. It wasn't immediately clear if the Henderson shooting is gang-related. Video / Hayden Woodward

Woman shot dead in West Auckland, The shooting is the latest in a worsening spate of gun violence across the city. It wasn't immediately clear if the Henderson shooting is gang-related. Video / Hayden Woodward

The woman who died from gunshot wounds in an incident at a West Auckland house earlier this week was a popular Ministry of Social Development staff member.

She was found critically injured at a property on Newington Rd, Henderson, just before 9pm on Tuesday.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services first responders, she died at the scene.

MSD chief executive Debbie Power confirmed to the Herald the victim was a staff member.

"Our thoughts are with the friends and whānau of our colleague following this tragic incident," she said.

"We are wrapping support around her workmates and the wider MSD whānau.

"Out of respect for the family's privacy, we won't be commenting further at this time."

A police spokesperson said it was not yet in a position to name the dead woman as "our formal processes around notification haven't been completed yet".

A 34-year-old man has since been charged with murder.

Police investigation boss Detective Inspector John Sutton said earlier this week the dead woman and the man charged with murder were known to each other.

"While we are in the very early stages of our investigation, we believe this was an isolated incident and the pair are known to each other.

"We want to reassure the community that we do not believe there is a wider risk to the public."

Police forensics staff at the scene of the fatal shooting. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency services rushed to Newington Rd shortly before 9pm on Tuesday.

Neighbours later told the Herald they had heard a succession of gunshots, yelling and then the sound of a car roaring out of the street.

"Usually there's random fireworks all year around here but this was like 'bang bang' and then a pause and then sort of two other shots and then [a] woman screamed, and then I was like 'f***, scary',?" one neighbour said.

"And then my stomach dropped into my guts."

She said after first the shooting, and then the screaming which followed, "you could hear a car burning away".

Police arrived shortly afterwards.

The resident said the incident was completely out of norm for the street.

"Nothing's ever happened before. It's a really lovely street."

A second resident, who has lived in the street for more than 20 years, said he heard five gunshots on Tuesday night.

He went outside to look and saw police with guns "running around the street".

The row of three houses where the woman died had only been built in the last three or four years.

He said there had hardly ever been any commotion on the street in his time there.

Police forensic staff in hazmat suits have been at the scene of the shooting.

An armed policeman outside the Henderson property where a woman was fatally shot on Tuesday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

On Wednesday it appeared the team could be seen coming in and out of the property with several cameras.

It also appeared police had hooked up a hose to a hydrant on the kerb.

The property where the woman died is in a row of houses down a drive on a slanting hill down to the street behind.

Woman died despite immediate first aid

The woman was found critically injured when they were called shortly before 9pm.

A police spokesperson said immediate first aid was provided however she died at the scene.

A resident on Robert Burke Place in Henderson said she heard shots followed by a woman screaming.

"We heard four large gunshots, the sound of a car door slam and a car speeding away," the woman said.

"After the shots, we heard a distressed woman's voice yelling, 'What the f***' over and over again."