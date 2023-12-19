State Highway 25A re-opens, the moment of truth for finance minister Nicola Willis and Auckland Transport’s costly plans for Blockhouse Bay in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Holiday motorists are being warned a truck fire is causing delays on southbound lanes on State Highway 1, south of Auckland.

The truck fire occurred on the Waikato Expresssway, near Meremere, about 60km south of Auckland city.

Emergency teams initially closed all lanes on the highway between Oram and Island Block Rds, but recently advised they had reopened one lane.

“One lane south has now reopened past this truck fire,” NZTA Waka Kotahi said.

“Allow extra time for delays southbound on SH1 through this area until the vehicle recovery and clean-up is completed.”

Police earlier said no one was injured in the fire.

UPDATE 10:10AM

One lane south has now reopened past this truck fire. Allow extra time for delays southbound on #SH1 through this area until vehicle recovery and clean-up is completed. ^TP https://t.co/IeaL2ERwB1 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 19, 2023

The NZTA is still asking those who are able to delay their journeys to please do so.

“Please follow directions of emergency services in the area,” NZTA said.

Police are on scene to provide assistance with traffic management while the emergency teams work as fast as possible to clear the danger, police said.



