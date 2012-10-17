Auckland has second-lowest workplace injury rate: stats

Photo / Thinkstock

Auckland had the second-lowest rate of workplace injuries last year despite more workers claiming ACC than in any other centre.

Provisional figures released by Statistics New Zealand today show almost one in 10 workers made a claim for a work-related injury last year, with 97 out of every 1000 workers reporting an injury.

The overall number of claims was the lowest on record, with a total of 187,900 injury claims last year - the first year there have been fewer than 200,000 claims since figures were first collated in 2002.

The Auckland region had the highest number of claims, with 54,600 reported injuries, but the economic powerhouse had the second-lowest injury rate overall.

Auckland was topped only by Wellington as the safest place to work, while the highest claim rates were in Gisborne and Hawkes Bay, followed by Northland and the Bay of Plenty.