Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Auckland harbour crossing: Chris Hipkins follows in the footsteps of Jacinda Ardern and promises light rail to Takapuna

Bernard Orsman
By
11 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Transport Minister Michael Wood lay out the options for a second Waitematā harbour crossing with construction expected to start in 2029. Video / NZ Herald

Six years ago at her first public outing as party leader, Jacinda Ardern promised supporters at a rally on Auckland’s waterfront that Labour would build light rail to Mt Roskill in four years and to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand