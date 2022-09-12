Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Auckland Harbour Bridge: Speed limit reduced, lanes temporarily closed due to severe winds

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Speed limits have been reduced on Auckland's Harbour Bridge due to strong winds. Photo / NZTA

Speed limits are in place on Auckland's Harbour Bridge due to severe wind gusts, but lanes that were previously closed have now been reopened.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency temporarily closed lanes one and three. At 3.20pm winds had eased and lanes were reopened.

Waka Kotahi warned motorists there may have to be a full closure if severe winds increase.

"Due to severe winds, lane reductions are now in place. A temporary full closure may be required if winds gust over 90km/h," Waka Kotahi NZTA tweeted.

"Take extra care. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists should consider delaying their journey or detour via SH18/SH16 (Western Ring Route)."

Meanwhile, a breakdown is blocking the left lane on the Southern Motorway near the Papakura northbound off-ramp.