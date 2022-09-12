Speed limits have been reduced on Auckland's Harbour Bridge due to strong winds. Photo / NZTA

Speed limits are in place on Auckland's Harbour Bridge due to severe wind gusts, but lanes that were previously closed have now been reopened.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency temporarily closed lanes one and three. At 3.20pm winds had eased and lanes were reopened.

Waka Kotahi warned motorists there may have to be a full closure if severe winds increase.

Winds have now started to ease and all lanes are OPEN again. Speed reductions remain in place. Please continue to drive with care. ^LB https://t.co/srTKMORVyn — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 12, 2022

Lanes 1 and 3 (of 4) have now been taken out on the Harbour Bridge. Please take extra care and be prepared for a possible temporary full closure if winds gust over 90km/h. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists use SH18/SH16 (Western Ring Route). ^LB https://t.co/srTKMORVyn pic.twitter.com/fL9Bs3XFY6 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 12, 2022

"Due to severe winds, lane reductions are now in place. A temporary full closure may be required if winds gust over 90km/h," Waka Kotahi NZTA tweeted.

"Take extra care. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists should consider delaying their journey or detour via SH18/SH16 (Western Ring Route)."

Due to severe winds, lane reductions are now in place. A temporary full closure may be required if winds gust over 90km/h. Take extra care. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists should consider delaying their journey or detour via SH18/SH16 (Western Ring Route). ^LB https://t.co/srTKMORVyn — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 12, 2022

Meanwhile, a breakdown is blocking the left lane on the Southern Motorway near the Papakura northbound off-ramp.