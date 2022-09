Speed limits have been reduced on Auckland's Harbour Bridge due to strong winds. Photo / Alex Burton

The speed limit on Auckland's Harbour Bridge has been reduced due to strong wind gusts.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in an update on Twitter that lane closures were also possible.

"Caution is advised, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles."

Motorists could consider taking using the Western Ring Route (SH16 and SH18) as an alternative route, the transport agency said.