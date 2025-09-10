NZ Herald Morning News Update | Officers who witnessed Tom Phillips' death are being supported by their union and Israel bombs Hamas members in Doha.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge might close during rush hour this evening.

NZ Transport Authority said strong winds are expected to affect the bridge between 5pm and 9pm.

Temporary full closures might be required, but speed restrictions and lane reductions were likely.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - STRONG WINDS - 12.20PM



Strong winds are expected to affect the bridge today, Wed 10 Sep, between 5pm and 9pm. Speed restrictions and lane reductions are likely, temporary full closures may be required.



Caution is advised. ^KF pic.twitter.com/bmYlVJPj9X — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) September 10, 2025

MetService told the Herald the wind during this period was likely to be 75-80km/h and there was a small risk it could hit 90km/h.