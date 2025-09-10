Auckland won’t just be windy, but it will be wet too, with heavy showers expected at the same time.
The harbour bridge had closures near the end of last month after MetService issued a red alert because of severe and potentially damaging winds.
On August 31, a Sunday, the bridge was closed in both directions for about 10 minutes, and lane reductions were in place into the evening.
Elsewhere, MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch “with the risk of damaging wind gusts greater than 110 km/h from Kapiti Coast to Whanganui“.
Tararua District and Hawke’s Bay south of Hastings have also been issued a strong wind watch.