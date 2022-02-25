Police talk with protesters at Onepoto Domain. Video / Brett Phibbs

Anti-mandate protesters are gathering on Auckland's North Shore and at Victoria Park in the city ahead of a protest event which will see them attempt to march across the Harbour Bridge – potentially causing traffic chaos for motorists.

The protest – organised by Destiny Church's Freedom and Rights Coalition – starts at Onepoto Domain at 11am. Gazebos have been set up at the domain, at least one with Trump flags flying. Cars are lined up across the park with numbers expected to grow.

From there, protesters plan to cross the Auckland Harbour Bridge. That includes many people saying they will march across the bridge, while others are posting on social media saying they will drive over it.

The protest event is set to end at Victoria Park, where organisers say "we will enjoy a couple of great speakers and some live music. We will also outline what is next planned."

Police are on high alert ahead of the event, earlier confirming to the Herald they would have a "significant" presence at the protest.

They warn they will "actively engage" with anyone who tries to cross it on foot.

"The safety of all road users, our police staff and the protesters is our priority and our focus will be around public safety and ensuring that the disruption to the public is kept to a minimum.

Police talk with protesters at Onepoto Domain this morning.

"There will be a significant police presence around this protest, and we will be actively engaging with those present to prevent them crossing the harbour bridge due to the significant safety risks posed for those involved and the wider public."

Yesterday, Waka Kotahi NZTA said there were no plans to close the Auckland Harbour Bridge, despite anti-mandate demonstrators flagging they planned to traverse the landmark structure on foot.

A spokesperson said the road agency had not been contacted by organisers of the demonstration and there were no plans to close the bridge to traffic.

"NZ Police will lead the response to this demonstration, with Waka Kotahi providing support to ensure the safe management of traffic in the area," a spokesperson said.

The Automobile Association's motoring affairs principal adviser advocacy Martin Glynn also told the Herald he had serious concerns about safety as well as traffic disruption if a march over the harbour bridge was attempted.

Police officers watch as gazebos are set up in Victoria Park.

The bridge spanning Auckland's central CBD and the North Shore was one of the busiest stretches of motorway in New Zealand and it would be hugely dangerous if people attempted to walk over it without proper precautions having been set up to keep vehicles and marchers separated, he said.

"There have been protest marches over the bridge in the past but they need to be well organised and sanctioned by authorities to ensure the people marching and all other users of the bridge are safe and traffic disruption is minimised.

"As far as we know the news of this possible protest march has only recently become known and the authorities have no plans in place to accommodate it so hopefully we do not end up in a situation with a crowd attempting to walk across the bridge among live traffic and putting people at massive risk."

A Freedom and Rights Coalition protest march from Auckland Domain last October.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff criticised any plans for protest action to impact on the lives of others.

In a statement to the Herald, Goff said: "The right to protest is a fundamental and valued part of democratic society. That does not, however, give anyone protesting the right to consider themselves above the law.

"The role of the police is to uphold the law. Though they have independence to determine how they respond operationally to any breaches, I would expect the police to respond strongly to any action that puts lives, safety, or property at risk.

"Any protest that needlessly and significantly disrupts the lives of others both invites a police response and will fail to win sympathy from the wider public for its views."

Brian Tamaki speaks at a protest at Auckland's Domain late last year.

Last year cyclists campaigning for a designated cycle lane broke through a police barrier and illegally cycled over the Auckland Harbour Bridge, in the process causing widespread traffic delays. At the time a spokesperson for Phil Goff said the mayor supported the call for a high-quality walking and cycling path - but he did not approve of councillors and others breaching the barrier.

Those who took part in that ride included Auckland City councillor Pippa Coom and Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board member Peter McGlashan.