The house on Mirage Place, Beach Haven was targeted just after 5am Saturday. Video / Hayden Woodward

A former gang couple have called for the gun war across Auckland city to stop -and stop now - after their grandchildren's bedrooms were riddled with bullet holes in an early-morning shooting.

The house on Mirage Place, Beach Haven was targeted just after 5am today.

The woman spoke to the Herald at 7.30am - still upset and trying to get her head around the "horrible" incident.

"I am a bit shaken up at the moment," the woman said.

A shotgun shell found at the scene. Photo / Supplied

"We were all asleep and I heard a lot of shots, then my grandson came walking downstairs and said 'Nana, someone just shot at us".

"I thought 'oh my God' and ran to look - the shots went all through the windows of my grandson's bedrooms.

"It was pretty scary ... we are just lucky we have the police and not the Coroner here this morning."

It is very likely the early-morning incident is part of the ongoing gang feud that has erupted in Auckland in recent weeks.

Rising tension between the Tribesmen gang and its former feeder gang the Killer Beez has been linked to a number of shootings across the city - with seven shooting incidents reported on one night.

The Beach Haven woman said while the gangs clearly knew who she and her husband were and where they lived, she did not want her name published to protect her grandchildren and wider family.

She said that when he was younger her husband was a Tribesmen gang member.

However, for many years he has been inactive - due to health and a family tragedy.

He developed a serious heart condition, underwent a triple bypass and "nearly died".

The couple's daughter then died of cervical cancer and they took on their four grandchildren full time.

The woman said "everyone" in their old gang world knew they were "only doing the kids" these days and she was shocked her family were targeted in the ongoing fracas.

Along with the four grandchildren they are raising the couple had a fifth grandchild and another daughter staying with them last night.

"It's really scary," said the woman.

"We have really knuckled down and have not been active - at all.

"I work, I work hard out - it's been a different story since we got the grandchildren, that is all we do now.

"This is disgusting when there are kids involved."

Inside the house that was targeted. Photo / Supplied

The woman called on the feuding gangs to "sort this s*** out".

"What's wrong with coming to some sort of resolution with each other, rather than involving the children?

"These are innocent children ... sort it out, sort it out now.

"I know them (the gang leaders) and we've known them for a long time since we were younger and used to hang out - I actually thought of them as family back in the day.

"This needs to stop, someone's going to get hurt or worse ... shooting at a house at 5am, that's just dangerous, it's horrible."

The woman said the children had all been relocated and she and her husband were working out where they would go.

Both of their cars had been shot and damaged so they had no transport but they hoped family members could help them get to a safe place.

"This all just has to stop, innocent people and children are going to get hurt," she said.

One of the windows shot at this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

It is understood others connected to the gangs left their homes in Beach Haven, worried something like this would happen - that their homes would be targeted.

The woman's sister said because the husband had been "long inactive" they did not think they would be on anyone's radar.

"They were convinced they would be left out of this stupid gang war," the sister said.

"Sick of this disgusting behaviour.

"Someone will be killed, probably this weekend."

She also called for the gang warfare to stop immediately.

"Selfish big-headed leaders," she said of the gang heads.

"I hope they all find jail comfortable."

Waitematā Police District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Armed police are at the Beach Haven scene. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"Police received reports just before 5.30am that a firearm had been discharged in the direction of a residential property," she said.

"No injuries have been reported at this stage.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of what has occurred."

Hassan said anyone with any information is asked to contact police on non-emergency reporting line 105, quoting event number P050800832.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Armed police remain at the scene and detectives are now on-site.

The road remains closed as the investigation gets under way.