One of the motorbikes seized by police. Photo / File

Police have seized two motorbikes and issued 55 infringements after "unlawful and dangerous" driving exhibited at a funeral.

Waitemāta District commander superintendent Naila Hassan said an operation was carried out after a gang-related funeral procession on June 16.

"Police monitored the procession involving King Cobras members where some anti-social behaviour was witnessed on the roading network."

Hassan said the investigation resulted in a 38-year-old man being charged with driving and firearms-related offences. He has appeared in the Waitākere District Court, she said.

"A 47-year-old woman has also been charged with driving offences, including failing to stop, and is due to appear in the same court at a later date."

A 27-year-old man has been charged with driving related offences and has appeared in the Wellington District Court.

"So far, 55 infringement notices have also been issued for a range of driving-related offences, and police cannot rule out further enforcement action being taken.

"Gang activity of this nature is unsettling for motorists, and it is unacceptable for any group who conducts themselves in a way that intimidates the community and other road users.

"This ongoing enforcement action should send a clear message that police will not tolerate behaviour that endangers others."

Anyone with information, including photos or video footage, is being encouraged to contact police, she said.

• People can file a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.