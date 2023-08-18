Police are planning to have a "highly visible" presence in parts of Auckland this weekend. Photo / Richard Tindiller, RNZ

By RNZ

Police are planning to have a “highly visible” presence in parts of Auckland this weekend to keep an eye on gang members expected to attend a funeral.

“The community can expect to see additional police resource deployed around known gang locations in Ellerslie, Ōnehunga and Papatoetoe this weekend,” Assistant Commissioner Sam Hoyle said today.

“Police expectations on acceptable behaviour are very clear and we will be targeting any anti-social or violent behaviour taking place.”

Though the exact nature of the funeral was not specified, Hoyle said there would be “visible disruption and enforcement activity” over the coming weeks regarding a homicide earlier this month in Pt England’s Taurima Reserve, in the city’s east.

A Rebel MC Gang pad in Ōtāhuhu was searched by police last week in relation to the incident, and there was suspected Head Hunters involvement.

“Police will also be highly visible around licensed premises and on our roads. While we understand people need to grieve, this should be done without putting the wider community’s safety at risk.

“It is the family’s wishes that everyone pays their respects peacefully.”

Hoyle added that police “will also be working with other parties on long-term solutions required around any tensions between gangs”.

The man killed in the Pt England incident was Charles Anthony Pongi, 32.

-RNZ