Auckland Council said it expects some clarity on the next steps for red-stickered homes shortly. Photo / NZME

Auckland Council said it expects some clarity on the next steps for red-stickered homes shortly. Photo / NZME

By RNZ

Owners of hundreds of stickered homes in Auckland can expect to learn more this week about how the future of their properties will be decided.

The number of homes deemed too dangerous to live in after the devastating Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding has fallen from just over 500 to 330, since March.

Auckland Council’s group recovery manager Mat Tucker said they expect some clarity on the next steps for red-stickered homes shortly.

“Auckland Council does not yet have a policy framework or mandate from central government which would allow us to begin engagement with any red-stickered property owners that may be unable to return to or repair their property due to the ongoing and unacceptable levels of risk to safety,” he said.

Tucker said the council was providing the government and insurance industry with Auckland data to support their national policy decisions.

“We expect to have some clarity on the next steps shortly, and pending Cabinet decisions we will then be in a position to engage with residents and property owners,” he said.

Recovery Minister Grant Robertson earlier signalled engagement with severely affected property owners would begin in early June.

Auckland Council was advising homeowners of lesser affected houses on whether building or resource consents are required for repairs to homes.