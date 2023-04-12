A man tries to clear the drain outside his house in Greenlane during the worst flooding the Auckland region has ever experienced. Photo / Dean Purcell

An Auckland councillor has called for urgent action following the damning review of fatal Auckland flood management to prevent repetition of the same mistakes.

Manukau Ward councillor Alf Filipaina told Newstalk ZB’s Early Edition the report released yesterday by former Police Commissioner Mike Bush and his team highlighted the lack of preparation for a major event such as the anniversary weekend floods.

“I am hoping as part of the elected members, there will be perspective discussions with the CEO, and other members including mayor so it doesn’t happen again and we will be prepared if there is another event such as Gabrielle and flooding,” Filipaina said.

“I am positive recommendations would be discussed and ensure we will be prepared and prepared better.”

The review undertaken by Bush found Auckland Council’s emergency management system was not prepared for the January 27 floods and senior leaders underestimated their roles.

The damning review came at a cost of more than $100,000.

It said by the time an incident team had completed its first virtual meeting at 6.15 pm, “much of the damage had been done”.

“This unprecedented event unfolded with extraordinary speed. Minutes mattered,” said the 107-page report.

The report, commissioned by Mayor Wayne Brown to “look into all aspects, all people, myself included, plus the professionals, plus even the Government’s involvement in the response”, was highly critical of the council’s emergency management and civil defence.

The review was released and had recommendations. Now it was about implementing them, Filipaina said.





Manukau Ward councillor Alf Filipaina wants fatal flood review recommendations to be implemented urgently. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Filipaina said everybody who ended up being on the Auckland Emergency Management and Civil Defence leadership was accountable.

“Around not being prepared and acting as quickly as we could, the report highlights that.

“The accountability has to fall on the council in regards to being prepared with venues. In 2012 the council had venues through previous Civil Defence committees, had buildings agreed could be used. That accountability falls on the council.”

Four people lost their lives due to the floods.

Filipaina said lives were lost and families in lower socio-economic areas who were not insured lost everything.

“They would still be feeling devastated. For us, it is to make sure we collectively ensure this doesn’t happen again in regards to another event.”

Luci Harrison, the leader of the Red Sticker Group and a resident impacted by the floods, told Newstalk ZB that Bush had done a fabulous job with the review.

“I totally agree with everything he said,” Harrison said.





Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown speaks at an Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) press conference on February 13. Photo / Jed Bradley

Harrison said in light of the natural disaster, and the ongoing battles faced by people who have lost property and belongings, strong communication was needed from Brown and the council.

“All we need is clear communication, regular messages delivered with empathy on multiple channels. Carry on communication and connection, realise the seriousness of the event and how it’s impacted people’s lives, where do we go, and where we can get help.”

Filipaina said he was not aware of the cost of the review but “it had to be done”.

The findings of the report suggest the need for another review, he said.

“I look forward to discussing it again with the council and the mayor. That the review called for gets done.

“We are where we are now and it is now about implementing recommendations.”







