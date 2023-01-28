Trushar Maisuria, an NZ homeowner arrives to survey the damage to his Don Buck Road home. Video / Dean Purcell

A man who died in the Auckland flooding shared videos of himself walking through the floodwater offering assistance to residents.

Three people have died and one is missing after raging floodwaters and slips caused by an unprecedented deluge of rain across Auckland - easily the city’s wettest day on record. A state of emergency remains in place across the region.

One of the three people who died, who the Herald has chosen not to name at this time, posted several live videos on Facebook during the flooding.

In one he can be heard saying “this is all bad... it’s all bad”.

“Something’s telling me to go up and check on the people in this house, so I’m going to.”

The man can then be seen walking through floodwater talking to people outside their property.

In another clip he appears to drop his phone in the water.

One of the man’s friends told the Herald he was a “beautiful soul with such a big, kind heart”.

“He constantly was helping others,” she said.

“He worked incredibly hard to live a good, honest and meaningful life.”

One of the man’s relatives declined to comment.

On Friday evening about 7.30pm a man was found dead in a flooded culvert in Wairau Valley.

About 12.30am, Police were called to a flooded car park on Link Dr, also in Wairau Valley, after a report of another man was found dead.

Inquiries into the circumstances of both these deaths were ongoing, police said.

A report was received about 10.15pm that a man had been swept away by floodwaters in Onewhero. He remains missing.

About 7.35pm on Friday, Police and other emergency services responded to a call where a landslide had brought down a house on Shore Rd, Remuera.

A person was found dead at the property on Saturday morning.



