Staff at Archibald & Shorter North Shore tried to save the customers' vehicles first but about 50 brand new or second-hand cars for sale were destroyed. Photo / Supplied

Up to $10 million worth of luxury vehicles may be “written off” after water swept through a North Shore dealership during the Auckland flooding.

Specialising in high-end Range Rovers, Jaguars and Volvo cars, Archibald & Shorter has a showroom and service workshop in the suburb of Wairau Valley which was hit particularly hard by rainfall on Friday night.

With a storm drain in front of the building overflowing from the deluge, and a nearby creek steadily rising, staff became concerned about the risk of flooding about 6pm on Friday.

“About half an hour later, our portacabin outside started moving,” said James Archibald, a manager at the dealership.

“Half an hour after that, water started coming into the dealership. We just couldn’t stop it.”

A decision was made to move customers’ vehicles on the premises for maintenance or repairs to higher ground.

“There was very limited space but we managed to save quite a few,” said Archibald. “But all the brand new cars, or second-hand cars for sale are toast.”

While the water was knee-high (as opposed to vehicles being completely submerged) Archibald explained that most of the electronic modules on modern vehicles, particularly on the EV or hybrid models, are located on the lower half of the car.

“As soon as you get water through them, they have to be replaced. There might be 25 modules on a car that might need replacing. And each module costs between $2500 to $3000 each.”

Archibald estimated about 50 vehicles would be “written off” as unsalvageable, each with a price tag of around $180,000 to $200,000 - a total of up to $10m in value.

There was no guarantee of insurance cover for the damaged fleet, said Archibald, who would work through the logistics of a potential claim in the coming days.

In the meantime, he would concentrate on getting the dealership up and running. About 40 friends and colleagues turned up at 8am on Saturday to help with the clean-up, and by 3pm they had removed all the carpet and swept out the water.

The next step was to get professional cleaners for the premises, and for electricians to repair the flood-damaged lights and wiring.

Despite the stress of the situation, Archibald said he was grateful that all staff and customers were safe.

“That’s the main thing, especially as when water goes through electrical components, you have to get out of that water.

“It’s a big task, it’s been quite an ordeal. But hopefully we’ll be back to work as soon as possible.”

