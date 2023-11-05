A truck was burnt out by fire in Dundale Avenue, Blockhouse Bay. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating if at least three fires across Auckland overnight are linked.

The first incident emergency services were called out to was to a fire at a commercial premises on Richardson Rd in Mount Roskill around 9.38pm.

A couple of hours later, at 11.31pm, police responded to reports of a house fire on Hillsborough Rd.

A truck engulfed in flames on Dundale Ave in Bolckhouse Bay was then reported around 1.43am before a car fire on Kiwitea St in Sandringham at 1.58am.

The damage to a truck on Dundale Ave after a fire is extensive.

“Police investigations are ongoing to determine if any of these fires are linked,” a police spokesperson said.

One of the four fires may have started accidentally.

RNZ reported that Fire and Emergency said fireworks hit the upper deck of the Hillsborough Rd property, and that the flames had spread through most of the property by the time they arrived.

No one was injured.

