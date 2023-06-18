Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland firefighters rush to Southern Motorway crash

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Emergency services at the scene of a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services at the scene of a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Photo / Supplied

At least three firetrucks rushed to the scene of a crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the crash, which was blocking the left southbound lane after East Tamaki Rd, has been cleared.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the left southbound lane after East Tamaki Rd is blocked.

“Merge to the right and pass with care,” the agency said.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

A police spokesperson said police are assisting Fire and Emergency at the crash.

“There are no injuries, and the incident has blocked one of the three southbound lanes,” they said.

More to come.

Latest from New Zealand