Emergency services at the scene of a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Photo / Supplied

At least three firetrucks rushed to the scene of a crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the crash, which was blocking the left southbound lane after East Tamaki Rd, has been cleared.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the left southbound lane after East Tamaki Rd is blocked.

“Merge to the right and pass with care,” the agency said.

A police spokesperson said police are assisting Fire and Emergency at the crash.

“There are no injuries, and the incident has blocked one of the three southbound lanes,” they said.

UPDATE - 10:00AM

This has now been moved clear of lanes.^HJ https://t.co/s3adzzhRPK — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 18, 2023

More to come.