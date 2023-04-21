Auckland firefighters battling large Avondale blaze

At least 10 Fire and Emergency units are responding to a large fire in Avondale tonight. Photo / Supplied

Fire and Emergency staff are battling a blaze in Auckland this evening at a commercial premises on Avondale’s Lansford Cresent.

It’s understood at least 15 Fire and Emergency units and aerial appliances are at the scene trying to bring the fire under control, which has been burning for about two hours.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were alerted to the fire shortly after 9pm.

“The building is approximately 20 by 30 metres and the fire is located in the rear of the building,” the spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency were not aware of any evacuations.

The Herald understands the fire is at TES-AMM NZ, which offers battery recycling services.

A Herald reader said they were in the New Lynn/Titirangi area and could smell and see the smoke from their garden.

“Smells like burning plastic. We’ve also heard heaps of sirens.

“Just drove past. Heaps of smoke no visible flames.”

