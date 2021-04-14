Auckland firearms incident: Armed police respond to gunfire reports near viaduct hotel

Police are investigating after reports of gunshots on Auckland's Viaduct Harbour this morning. Image / Google maps

Police are investigating a firearms incident near a luxury hotel on Auckland's viaduct amid reports of gunfire.

A member of the public reported hearing gunfire outside the Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour this morning.

Staff inside the hotel were understood to be taking cover as the incident unfolded.

A police spokesperson said armed police were called to an incident on Viaduct Harbour Avenue, Auckland Central, shortly after 9am today.

There were no reported injuries but armed police were called in as a precaution.

Police were making enquiries to establish exactly what had happened which were ongoing, said the spokesperson.

No further information was available at this early stage.

St John confirmed they were notified of an incident in central Auckland at 9.08am.

"One ambulance and one rapid response unit responded to the scene but have not been required," a spokeswoman said.

The Herald is seeking comment from the hotel.