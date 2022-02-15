A person has been badly burned in a fire at a property in Manurewa early this morning.

Fire and emergency services were called to a house in Manurewa early this morning after reports of a fire in a sleep-out.

Less than an hour after the fire, a witness told the Herald family members could be seen gathered on a deck, as emergency services remained at the scene.

"They were distraught," he said.

Northern fire communications shift manager Colin Underdown said the blaze was out when firefighters arrived just after 4.30am.

The circumstances of the blaze were not yet known, but inquiries were referred to police.

St John said one person was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.

Two ambulance vehicles, a fire truck and police officers were on the street, the witness said, and a large cordon had also been put in place.