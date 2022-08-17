A disorder incident at Papakura High School was reported to police this afternoon. Photo /Nick Reed

An Auckland high school was placed into lockdown on Wednesday afternoon following a fight between school students.

A police spokesperson said the incident at Papakura High School was reported around 2.19pm and the school was locked down as the brawl was contained.

The school reopened shortly after 3pm after the group was dispersed by police.

"Inquiries are ongoing to determine the cause of the incident and the students involved."

The spokesperson said police would continue to be present in the area around the school over the next few days.