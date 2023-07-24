Voyager 2023 media awards

Auckland city to Devonport ferries cancelled due to fuel shortage

Raphael Franks
By
Two Auckland ferry passages this evening have been cancelled due to a fuel shortage. Photo / File

Two Auckland ferry passages this evening have been cancelled due to a fuel shortage.

Auckland Transport said the 7pm ferry to Devonport and the 7.15pm return trip to downtown were cancelled due to “operational constraints (fuel)”.

The Herald has approached ferry operator Fullers360 and Auckland Transport for comment.

It comes as the city’s ferries struggle with low staffing numbers, which has led to frequent service cancellations and delays.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

