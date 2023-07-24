Two Auckland ferry passages this evening have been cancelled due to a fuel shortage. Photo / File

Two Auckland ferry passages this evening have been cancelled due to a fuel shortage.

Auckland Transport said the 7pm ferry to Devonport and the 7.15pm return trip to downtown were cancelled due to “operational constraints (fuel)”.

The Herald has approached ferry operator Fullers360 and Auckland Transport for comment.

Due to operational constraints (fuel), the following ferry services between Downtown Auckland and Devonport are cancelled:

Downtown to Devonport 19:00

It comes as the city’s ferries struggle with low staffing numbers, which has led to frequent service cancellations and delays.

