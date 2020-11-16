Auckland Erebus memorial: Final vote today for Parnell location as local board under huge scrutiny

The Erebus Memorial, Te Paerangi Ataata - Sky Song, which is to be constructed in Parnell. Image / Supplied

A three-year saga to get approval for a national Erebus memorial in an Auckland park will today rest in the hands of seven local board members under huge pressure from residents and a government ministry fighting for their vote.

The Waitematā Local Board will from 1pm today debate and eventually vote on land owner approval for the $3.5 million memorial, Sky Song, to be built in Dove Myer Robinson Park in Parnell.

The Ministry of Culture and Heritage (MCH) has already spent more than $1m of the budget for the memorial, and has been strongly pushing for the Parnell location against fierce opposition from local residents' groups.

Efforts to influence the local board members will continue right up to the final minute. Yesterday, official invitations from an Auckland Council local government staffer were sent to board members asking them to meet with Erebus families in private before the public board meeting.

This final push has been described as "underhand" by local board member Sarah Trotman, who said any meeting with the whole local board should be done in a public forum.

"I'm really opposed to it, I think it's really unfair. What I've found is the Waitematā Local Board runs out the red carpet to some constituents and makes it very difficult for others," Trotman said.

"It's not equitable. Has the same opportunity been offered to the Waitematā community? No. I really object to this 'meeting behind closed doors' business."

Waitematā Local Board chairman Richard Northey said he had agreed to the meeting requested by some Erebus families, but he and other local board members had similarly agreed to meet opponents of the memorial in private at Sunday's Parnell Festival of Roses.

"The meeting was arranged by Auckland Council at my request in response to a request from Rev Waugh on behalf of some Erebus relatives who stated that they felt intimidated by the offer of speaking in public forum with the intense emotions being felt by some opponents and some supporters of the Erebus Memorial Proposal," Northey said.



"I had some time ago communicated to representatives of both the relatives who supported the proposal and also Parnell residents who opposed it to have the opportunity if they chose to speak directly to the board were they to be intimidated by the public forum situation."

Local board member Julie Sandilands conceded that the private meeting with the Erebus families would likely be an effort to convince them to approve the Dove Myer Robinson site.

"I imagine that is what they are going to be trying to do, but I don't imagine that will be any different from the public meeting at 2pm where people will publicly try to convince us," Sandilands said.

"I guess part of the reason for that is some of the families don't feel comfortable meeting in public. I think it was a request on behalf of the families to meet with us.

"But I'm keeping an open mind right up to the meeting."

The local resident group Friends of Erebus Memorial Park (formerly Save Robbies Park) has been one of the most vehement objectors to the Parnell location.

This week, they presented a 30-page report citing dozens of official information documents outlining their objections to the Waitematā Local Board.

The group accused the MCH of attempting to "discredit and undermine" the local board's consultation with their own residents - 77 per cent of whom opposed the memorial's location.



The group has also sent the report to the Ombudsman requesting a full independent inquiry into the handling of the memorial by both MCH and Auckland Council staff.

Last month, the group also presented two alternative locations for the memorial, along with architectural designs, to the Waitematā Local Board.

One new location was at the Museum of Transport and Technology Western Springs and another in Hillsborough.

However, the Weekend Herald has also been contacted by several Erebus families who are strongly in favour of the location at Dover Myer Robinson Park.

Northland resident David Ling was one of them. His mother, Alison, died in the 1979 Erebus disaster.

"It is distressing to see a small, self-appointed group of Parnell residents yet again selfishly and vociferously objecting to an Erebus memorial in their neighbourhood," Ling told the Weekend Herald.

"This group should be honest and admit that their objections are based purely on self-interest, false fears and not wanting any changes to what they see as their private park. Forty years is too long already.

"I was 30 when my mother died and my mother never met my children and hence our grandchildren. Now in my early 70s, I think we've all waited long enough. And the site in Parnell is after all only 179sq m out of 55,000sq m."

The MCH continues to cite that in November 2018, the Waitematā Local Board granted land owner approval in principle, but much discussion has occurred since then.

In May, one local board member told the Herald the local board was six to one against the Parnell location, and local board chair Northey said it was "disappointing" the resource consent for the memorial wasn't publicly notified.

But this week, board members maintained they were still keeping an open mind.

"With more and more people contacting for both sides, I'm not comfortable commenting which way I'm feeling," Waitematā local board member Graeme Gunthorp said.

"I'm still open to all views and I won't be making my decision until I've heard all parties. The public consultation, we've all seen what those figures are, and I'm sure they will be at the top of people's mind when it comes to voting."

Ministry for Culture and Heritage deputy chief executive delivery Tamsin Evans said they respect "the views of all people who have a connection to Dove-Myer Robinson Park" but there were other considerations beyond locals' disapproval.

"We were fully supportive of the public consultation process carried out last year by Auckland Council, which was conducted so Waitematā Local Board members could consider it in their decision-making," Evans said.

"Because the proposal relates to a national memorial to appropriately acknowledge the Erebus accident, the views of local residents do need to be considered alongside those of a range of other stakeholders.

"The ministry is confident in the merits of the proposal. We believe it will be an asset for all of Auckland and New Zealand."

In December 2019, the ministry's Erebus Memorial project leader Brodie Stubbs confirmed the 95sq m structure, entitled Te Paerangi Ataata - Sky Song, was specifically designed for Dove-Myer Robinson park.

The memorial incorporates a stainless steel walkway projecting out to the horizon on a lawn overlooking Judges Bay. The memorial acknowledges the loss to the families and the nation arising from the Erebus disaster.

On November 28, 1979, Air New Zealand flight TE901 crashed into Mt Erebus in Antarctica, killing all 257 passengers and crew. It remains the worst civil accident in New Zealand's history.

Two new sites put forward for Erebus memorial in Auckland

Two new sites have been pitched for a national Erebus memorial in Auckland, at the Museum of Transport and Technology and in Hillsborough.

The new sites were unveiled today by the Friends of Erebus Memorial Park, which strongly opposes plans by the Ministry for Heritage and Culture to place the memorial in Parnell's Dove-Myer Robinson Park.

The 95sq m structure entitled Te Paerangi Ataata - Sky Song incorporates a stainless steel walkway projecting out to the horizon on a lawn overlooking Judges Bay at a cost of $3.5 million.

"The design is specific to the site and it is not as if we can just take that design and plonk it somewhere else," the ministry's Stubbs has previously said.

The ministry's deputy chief executive, delivery group, Evans, today said it was committed to the current process to seek approval from the Waitematā Local Board to locate the memorial at Dove-Mayer Robinson Park.

"Our priority is to ensure the Erebus families remain at the centre of our planning," she said.

Jo Malcolm, from Friends of Erebus Memorial Park and a member of an Erebus family, said both conceptual plans create a new park for Auckland, utilise the existing design and no history or heritage is destroyed.

Various resident groups including the Auckland-based Friends group, Parnell Heritage, and Parnell Community Committee have argued the Erebus memorial would be obtrusive to the heavily used public park, and there was no logical or symbolic link between the park and Erebus.

Malcolm said the Motat site would be in a garden setting right beside the Aviation Display Hall, connecting it to the home of aviation history and ensuring the story of Erebus is kept alive.

"We have shared this with Motat. They, like us, see the potential of what it could be," she said.

The Hillsborough site is on unused land owned by KiwiRail at Herd Rd in Hillsborough with breathtaking views to the south and on the flight path of Air New Zealand flight TE901.

On November 28, 1979, the Air New Zealand plane flew into Mt Erebus in Antarctica, killing all 257 passengers and crew. It remains the worst civil accident in New Zealand's history.

The conceptual plans at Hillsborough show the memorial cantilevered above a park-like setting with space for 257 trees.

"Both sites offer an opportunity to create a new destination, uncluttered, quiet, secluded with space for large gatherings and intimate family occasions," Malcolm told the Waitematā Local Board.