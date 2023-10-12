Auckland driver rams police car in desperate getaway attempt

Both the offender and the police officers were left unharmed after a police car was rammed. Photo / File

Police arrested a wanted man in South Auckland last night after he rammed a police car in an attempt to evade arrest.

The 29-year-old driver was wanted on many arrest warrants and for violating his bail.

When the police indicated for him to stop, the driver sped off in the direction of Queenstown Rd in Onehunga.

Police units surrounded the offender’s vehicle with the aid of the Police Eagle Helicopter.

The offender then crashed into one of the police cars before speeding along the Southwestern Motorway (SH20). Neither the driver nor the crew were hurt.

Because of the offender’s driving style, the pursuit was called off.

Police officers were able to track the car to an apartment block in Ōtāhuhu, where they were able to encourage the offender to give himself up. He was then taken into custody.

He is due to face various vehicle and assault charges in the Auckland District Court today.








