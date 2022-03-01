The incident took place at the Te Hana checkpoint (pictured) in September last year. Photo / Tania Whyte

An Auckland driver determined to check on her sister's welfare in Northland, sped through a Covid-19 checkpoint, defying police efforts to stop her, Whangarei District Court was told.

Arrested after a high-speed escapade in which she carried on driving even after her tyres had been stripped by police road spikes, Blair Mackay, 30, claims her sister was a victim of domestic abuse and had been missing for three weeks.

She said she tried unsuccessfully to explain that to police at a Covid-19 checkpoint between Auckland and Northland on September 11, last year.

Mackey subsequently pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching Covid-19 lockdown rules and an amended charge of dangerous driving. Two charges of resisting police were withdrawn.

Judge Taryn Bayley imposed 12 months' supervision and disqualified Mackay from driving for six months.

Unable to produce any documentation or give a reason showing she was eligible to come to Northland, Mackay was told by police at a checkpoint on State Highway 1 near Wellsford, to turn around and return to Auckland.

But defying those directions, Mackay drove on reaching a speed of about 140kms per hour in an unlit 100km zone, surrounded by traffic.

She was followed by a police patrol, with its lights and sirens activated, for about 200 metres. But she kept speeding up and pulling away, causing police to abandon the pursuit as it became too dangerous.

The sentence imposed was designed to assist Mackay and oversee the good work she was already doing to address whatever led to her poor decision making and risk-taking at the time of the incident, Judge Bayley said.

Another Northland police patrol spotted Mackay near the intersection of SH1 and SH12 and followed her from there as she travelled about 120kms per hour. Road spikes were deployed but Mackay drove through them speeding on the rims of her wheels north towards Otaika.

At one point she drove on the wrong side of the road causing damage to an oncoming car, which was forced to take evasive action. (Police did not seek reparation for the damage.)

Judge Bayley accepted counsel Sumudu Thode's submissions a sentence of supervision was the most appropriate, least restrictive outcome.

Thode said that ahead of the incident, Mackay discovered her sister – a victim of domestic abuse – had been missing for three weeks. Mackay was so worried all rationality went out the window and she simply got in her car and drove. She tried unsuccessfully to explain that to police at the checkpoint.

Mackay was remanded in custody after the incident and also spent time on restrictive bail, Thode said.

The judge acknowledged Mackay has significant mental health issues brought about by "a difficult background marked by mistreatment and violence from others", but that she was now taking steps to address it.

Mackay also had past addiction issues evidenced by her previous convictions, the judge said.

She told Mackay, "Notwithstanding your explanation, there is a reason these checkpoints and orders were put in place and that was to keep everyone safe – including you – and its important the court recognises the seriousness of these types of breaches".