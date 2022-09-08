Auckland's Diwali Festival set to return next month after two years of cancellations.

Auckland's Diwali Festival set to return next month after two years of cancellations.

It's Bhangra time once again as Auckland's Diwali Festival gets set to return to Aotea Square and Queen St after two years of cancellations.

The festival celebrates its 21st anniversary next month with an incredible programme that includes captivating dance performances, live music acts, mouth-watering vegetarian food, vibrant arts and crafts, and a fireworks finale.

"After two years of cancellations because of Covid-19, it is fantastic to be able to host Diwali once again," Auckland mayor Phil Goff says.

The festival on October 8-9 will celebrate traditional and contemporary Indian culture and is promising to add its traditional huge dose of energy to the city centre.

"For over 20 years, Diwali has been one of the most popular festivals on our annual events calendar, attracting tens of thousands of people to the city centre to enjoy the tastes, sights and sounds of India," Goff says.

Indian dance group Urban Desi missed out on performing at Auckland's Diwali Festival last year after it got cancelled. Photo / Brett Phibbs

"As we begin to return to more normal life following two years of pandemic disruption, the themes of Diwali – the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, common to all our cultures - take on a special significance."

Musical highlights of this year's festival include Grammy nominee and multi-platinum selling oboist and composer Russel Walder, who recently played with the NZSO and will perform on the Queen St stage; and the 50-strong dance group Auckland Maliyali Samajam, which performs to traditional folk music from Indian's southern Kerala region.

"I look forward to seeing Aucklanders from all backgrounds coming together to celebrate Auckland's Indian communities and our city's rich cultural diversity," Goff said.

Chris Simpson, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited head of major events said: "I'm looking forward to extending my culinary journey with so many vegetarian street food options, something the event has become famous for."

Simpson said the festival will add to the vibrancy and build up to the opening matches of Rugby World Cup 2021, which will be played this year at Eden Park.

"Together the events will provide an amazing experience for visitors to our region and Aucklanders," Simpson added.

"We are so excited to be able to deliver an in-person festival this year, but those who are unable to attend can still enjoy an interactive online programme, continuing the innovation we introduced last year which was very popular."

The free festival is delivered by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited on behalf of Auckland Council, with founding partner Asia New Zealand Foundation.