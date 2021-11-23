Auckland death: Manslaughter charge two years after man went missing in harbour

James Jenkins, 24, was believed to have died after going missing off Auckland's waterfront in 2019. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man has been charged with manslaughter, two years after James Harley David Jenkins went missing in Auckland harbour.

Joniero Irving, 25, was not called upon to enter a plea as his case was heard in the High Court at Auckland today for the first time.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald remanded him on bail to await his next hearing in December. A three-week trial fixture has been set for February 2023.

The High Court is closed to most people due to Covid-19 restrictions, but Jenkins' family was allowed to listen in via an audio feed as the hearing took place.

Police said in 2019 that Jenkins, a 24-year-old Auckland resident, entered the water near the ferry terminal around 4.30am on October 7, 2019.

He was seen talking to two men before he went into the water, police said at the time.

"Tragically, his body was found some days later," Detective Inspector Scott Beard said in a statement today, confirming the recent arrest.

He declined further comment because the case is before the court.