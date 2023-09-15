An armed police officer stands guard outside the GC VapeShop 247 on New North Rd in Mt Albert, Auckland, this morning after an aggravated robbery overnight. Photo / Jason Oxenham

As a group of masked people rush into the store – one of them wielding a hammer – the young staff member behind the counter puts his hands up and the offenders start smashing glass cabinets.

It is a harrowing sight and one that staff at the GC VapeShop 247 on New North Rd, in Auckland suburb Mt Albert, say has left them scared for their safety.

A spokesperson for the store, who asked not to be named, said it looked like a group of six young men, all wearing hooded jumpers, were involved in the incident overnight, at 2.17am.

“They carry a hammer to [threaten] our staff. So scary. Our staff [member] is smart – hands in the air and does nothing.”

The CCTV footage shows those involved smashing glass cabinets near the counter and working quickly to grab vape products inside. The young staffer, still with his hands up, backs into a corner.

“They smash the windows, [take] products and [take] all the money. It was very fast – it’s just 40 seconds,” the spokesperson said.

Several customers were inside the store, which doubles as a 24/7 internet cafe, gaming at the time. No injuries were reported.

An armed police officer stood guard outside the shop for several hours after the incident.

“There were a lot of customers here,” the spokesperson said. “They saw everything.”

The store is one of three businesses to have been targeted by armed robbers within the past two days.

On Wednesday, just before midnight, a nearby sports bar was hit. Four masked offenders with weapons including a firearm smashed into the Mt Albert Sports Bar and stole cash from the register.

A staff member was also there at the time. They were uninjured but shaken.

Police were also called to an incident at the Harlequin Bar & Restaurant in nearby suburb Pt Chevalier just before 1am today.

Multiple offenders turned up to the bar armed with hammers and a firearm, authorities said.

Police stand guard outside Harlequin Bar on Great North Rd in Pt Chevalier.

“One person has fired a shot inside the premises which has struck a TV on a wall behind the bar,” Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews said.

“The offenders have taken money from the tills and gaming machines before fleeing. It’s incredibly lucky no [one] was physically injured during this incident.”

‘It’s the most scary part - they’re not afraid’

Police have said they believe the Mt Albert Sports Bar incident and the Harlequin Bar & Restaurant incident are linked. However, they have not said whether the vape shop incident involves the same group.

The vape shop spokesperson acknowledged how seemingly unfazed the offenders were as they rushed in and carried out their business.

“It’s the most scary part – they’re not afraid of anything.”

Officers remained on site this morning until about 9.30am. Some could be seen carrying out work inside the store. It is understood fingerprints were taken.

By mid-morning, workers were still sweeping up shattered pieces of glass outside and inside the shop.

The spokesperson said staff dealt with shoplifting regularly. The owners have another store in Ōtāhuhu.

Between the two stores, staff dealt with “a couple” of incidents every week. This was the first time an incident had been so severe.

GC VapeShop 247 doubles as an internet cafe and many customers were inside gaming at the time of this morning's attack. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“To be honest, I’m getting used to this. It’s just that it happens so many times – but this is aggressive,” the spokesperson said.

They hoped politicians were working on preventing such attacks. “We came here four years ago from China. This is a great country. Everything is great. This kind of thing never happened ... and then this one year or two, it’s just deteriorated quite beyond imagination.

“We can never imagine living in a society like this. It’s like Gotham. I’m serious. They’ve got to do something. It’s definitely not safe. It shouldn’t be like this. We cannot just roll the dice.”

Police have asked anyone who saw anything that might be connected to the incidents, or who might have useful video or dashcam footage, to contact them immediately.

“While we want to remind people never to put themselves in harm’s way, we always encourage witnesses to come forward.”

Can you help? Contact police on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111