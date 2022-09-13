Queen Elizabeth lands in London, a review of New Zealand's electoral laws and why our national carrier has teamed up with NASA in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Multiple stores at an Auckland mall have been targeted by ram-raiding thieves this morning.

A police spokesperson said they have been investigating a burglary at LynnMall in New Lynn this morning where a vehicle was used in a ram raid.

"A vehicle was used to gain entry into the Great North Rd premises just around 5am.

"Police understand multiple offenders have entered a number of stores in the complex and subsequently fled the scene in the same vehicle used to gain entry."

Inquiries are under way which included reviewing available CCTV footage.

"Police are committed to holding those responsible to account," the spokesperson said.

Yesterday, another business in Henderson Valley was targeted in an early morning ram raid, where thieves stole vape products. Pizza Bella is also a takeaway shop.

Shop owner Savi Arora said this was the second time thieves had targeted his shop in the past week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting job number P051902399.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.