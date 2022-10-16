Four eateries targeted by thieves overnight. Video / Hayden Woodward

Thieves have struck several Auckland businesses overnight, smashing their way into eateries and leaving a trail of damage behind.

But thieves who hit one restaurant made off with nothing more than drinks and an empty till.

Police were called to the Good Dog Bad Dog eatery in Onehunga shortly before 1.30am after reports of a break-in.

The aftermath of a break-in at the Jamaica Blue cafe near the Auckland Airport. Photo / Hayden Woodward

At least four Auckland shops were hit by thieves overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A worker at the scene told the Herald: "They didn't get much - a few soft drinks and an empty box. Our till is empty."

The staff member said CCTV footage showed those responsible were two people who both looked to be young.

A neighbouring store - the Night 'n Day - remains boarded up after a recent burglary. That particular shop has been targeted multiple times.

About an hour later, around 2.30am, police were called to a shopping complex near Auckland Airport.

The Sushi Club near the Auckland Airport was among shops targeted by thieves overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two stores - the Sushi Club and Jamaica Blue cafe - were broken into. Thieves allegedly smashed their way through windows.

It is not yet known whether or not thieves managed to get away with any items or if anyone has been arrested in relation to the break-ins.