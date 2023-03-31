The entryway to The Garage, a motorcycle shop on Wairau Rd in Auckland, was smashed by a burglar. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A teen has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car and fleeing police while driving at high speed on the wrong side of the road.

Police said the incident started when they were called to reports of a burglary at a store on Wairau Rd in Wairau Valley on the North Shore about 2am.

Police then located the vehicle after 4am and signalled for it to stop near the city backpackers.

“The driver failed to do so and staff did not pursue,” police said.

The vehicle then continued driving through Parnell and Newmarket, at times travelling on the wrong side of the road and at high speeds, before going onto the Southern Motorway.

“The vehicle continued towards Takanini, where it exited the motorway. The driver abandoned the vehicle at the Takanini railway station and decamped through to Manuroa Rdm where the 19-year-old was taken into custody,” police said.

He is due to appear in Manukau District Court today on charges of failing to stop, burgles by night, unlawfully takes motor vehicle, possessing a cannabis plant and other driving-related charges, police said.

A photo of motorcycle shop The Garage at 10 Wairau Rd shows a hole has been smashed into the glass entryway at the storefront.