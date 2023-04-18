Two South Auckland businesses are the latest to have fallen victim to ram raids overnight. Video / Hayden Woodward

Ram raiders have struck again - targeting two South Auckland businesses overnight and ripping a bollard out of the ground in the process.

Police were called to the Handy Store shop in Papatoetoe late last night after reports of a ram raid.

A white car used in the incident was abandoned at the scene.

Police officers could be seen surveying the damage. A roller door had been smashed in, leaving a gaping hole on the side of the building.

One of the bollards outside the shop also proved to be no match to the ram-raiders; with the steel pillar ripped from the ground.

A white car was left abandoned at the scene of the ram raid at the Handy Store in Papatoetoe, South Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A few hours later, another local business was targeted - the Fresha Fruit & Veges store on Great South Rd, Papatoetoe.

The garage-style roller door was left crumpled up and tossed aside on to the footpath - revealing the damage caused inside the store as well.

The Fresha Fruit & Veges shop on Great South Rd, Papatoetoe, has been struck by ram-raid thieves for a second time since December. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Fresh produce including mangoes, bananas, taro and a bucket of crackers were left strewn on the floor.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning.

This is not the first time the fruit and vege shop has been hit by ram-raid thieves. The store was targeted in December.

A police spokeswoman confirmed authorities are working to establish whether the two incidents are linked.



