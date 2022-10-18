A car has smashed into PB Technologies, Newmarket. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating yet another ram raid at a commercial property in Auckland overnight.

Officers were called to PB Technologies on Broadway, in Newmarket, just after midnight.

Police confirmed a stolen vehicle was used to ram into the store.

A group of people got out stole electronic items from the store, police said, before fleeing in a second stolen vehicle.

A vehicle left behind at a ram raid at the PB Technologies building on Broadway, Newmarket, just after midnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A nearby security guard told the Herald the group were masked and ran to a van waiting for them.

Police are urging members of the public for any information that may help with their investigation.

Can you help? Anyone who has information relating to the incident is urged to contact Police immediately on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111