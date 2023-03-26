A police officer at the scene of a smash-and-grab burglary at the West Liquor store in Glendene, West Auckland, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Auckland Police have been kept busy with a number of smash-and-grab type burglaries around the city overnight.

It is understood officers were called to several incidents around Auckland late last night and in the early hours of this morning.

Among the incidents reported was a smash-and-grab type burglary at the West Liquor store in Glendene, in West Auckland, shortly after 3am.

A witness said police tape had been put up around the front of the shop, as officers assessed the damage.

Large pieces of glass lay smashed on the concrete ground. A large brick could be seen outside as well.

It is not yet known whether anything has been taken. Police have been approached for comment.

A few hours earlier, police were called to an incident at a Z Energy petrol station on Hillsborough Rd, in Mt Roskill, after thieves reportedly smashed their way in.

It is understood police were called to the scene just after 10.30pm.

A witness said the service station’s front-facing windows had been smashed.

