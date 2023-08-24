Police arrested a 36-year-old man after he was allegedly caught breaking into a property in Onehunga. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man after he was caught allegedly breaking into a property in Onehunga overnight.

A police spokesperson says detectives were called to Alfred St around 2.15am on Thursday after a man was seen on CCTV entering a commercial premises.

Auckland City East prevention manager, Inspector Rachel Dolheguy, says the police Eagle helicopter was deployed to the premises and located a man inside a vehicle at the address.

“Eagle were able to advise units on the ground of the male’s location and he was subsequently arrested within minutes,” she said.

The 36-year-old man has been charged with burglary and will appear in the Auckland District Court next week.

“Police understand incidents like this are concerning for the community, and hope this quick arrest provides some reassurance,” Dolheguy said.