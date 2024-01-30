The man was carrying a toy gun. Photo / File

An Auckland man who pointed an imitation firearm at a member of the public found himself firmly in the sights of police when he was tracked by the city’s network of street cameras.

Inspector Grant Tetzlaff, the Auckland City Central Area Commander, said a man pointed a toy gun at a member of the public on Karangahape Rd yesterday shortly before 7pm.

“Our city camera operators heard this incident come across the radio, and immediately began to track the person of interest, who had gone past Edinburgh St,” Tetzlaff said.

“Our frontline staff were soon in the area, locating the man and arresting him.”

A 65-year-old man was located carrying a toy gun and has since been charged with unlawfully carrying an imitation firearm.

The cameras played a key role later in the night after a robbery near the Downtown Ferry Terminal.

A report was made to police about a man being assaulted and having his phone stolen at 12.40am on Wednesday and a camera operator quickly caught sight of a group of seven people walking past Britomart.

Frontline police were dispatched and detained all seven with further inquiries were made.

Police have arrested three men, aged 16, 18 and 21, over the incident.

“We have charged two with injuring with intent to injure and they will appear in court next week, while the 16-year-old will be referred to Youth Aid,” Tetzlaff said.

The victim was treated at the scene by ambulance staff and did not require hospitalisation.

“It’s a priority for us to ensure the public’s safety in our CBD and when offending like this is reported we are quick to respond,” Tetzlaff added.

“We have no tolerance for this sort of offending taking place and we will hold those responsible to account.

“These are two examples of police resources within the CBD working together to respond to incidents taking place in a timely manner.”

Tetzlaff said early reports to police helped them to find the alleged offenders in both cases.

“By calling 111 as soon as possible and providing as much information as possible, this will enable our staff to respond in a timely manner.”



