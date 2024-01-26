Six youths aged between 12 and 15 have been arrested for driving in stolen cars in South Auckland.

Auckland police have taken six youths into custody after they were caught travelling in stolen vehicles in Counties Manukau overnight.

Relieving Counties Manukau East area prevention manager Anson Lin said two vehicles were sighted by police at around 4am this morning.

”The vehicles were seen travelling in convoy on Ronwood Road in Manukau, heading towards Wiri.

”The Joint Traffic Operating Centre directed officers to where the vehicles were driving in Wiri, where they signalled for the drivers to stop,” he said.

The offenders abandoned the vehicles on Laurelia Pl and fled on foot towards Felicia Pl while jumping fences.

”The police Eagle helicopter was able to direct police staff to where the offenders were hiding nearby and they were detained without further incident,” Lin said.

Both stolen vehicles were recovered and returned to their owners.

One person has been charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.