A firearm was drawn during an altercation between four men on Queen St, near Myers Park, early this morning.

All four men then walked off from the area.

Police conducted extensive inquires at the time and are following positive lines of inquiry with the review of CCTV footage.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting the file number 230830/0939.